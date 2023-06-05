Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Meat and Grocery Registered Dietitian, shares tips and tricks for prepping and storing berries. She also shares a couple recipes, if you need to use the berries fast!

Blueberry Cinnamon Roll Bake

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (5 count) can refrigerated cinnamon rolls

1 cup blueberries

5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray an 8″x8″ baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Cut cinnamon rolls into 6 pieces each, setting aside icing for later, and place in prepared dish.

Sprinkle blueberries over cinnamon rolls.

Stir together melted butter and brown sugar and pour over rolls.

Bake until the cinnamon rolls are golden brown and cooked through, 25–35 minutes.

Drizzle with icing and serve.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 261 calories; 13 g fat; 8.5 g saturated fat; 25 mg cholesterol; 362 mg sodium; 36 g carbohydrate; 1.4 g fiber; 23 g sugar; 2 g protein

Raspberry Baked Oatmeal

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup brown sugar or maple syrup

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1¾ cup milk

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup melted butter or coconut oil

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

1½ cup raspberries

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Combine all ingredients except raspberries in a large bowl. Gently fold in raspberries.

Spray a 9″x9″ baking dish with nonstick spray and add oatmeal mixture.

Bake until firm and cooked through, 30–40 minutes.

Approximate nutrition information per serving (using brown sugar and 2% milk): 367 calories; 13 g fat; 6.5 g saturated fat; 87 mg cholesterol; 474 mg sodium; 52 g carbohydrate; 6 g fiber; 23 g sugar; 9.7 g protein

Learn more about Fareway Meat and Grocery at www.fareway.com.