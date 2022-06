Health coach Sally Shaver shows how to make a monkey tail smoothie that will give your breakfast a boost.

RECIPE:

Monkey Tail Smoothie

1 frozen banana

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp vanilla

2 Tbsp cacao or cocoa powder

2 Tbsp ground flax seeds

2 Tbsp chia seeds

1/2-1 cup ice cubes

Handful of almonds

1 cup milk or fill to desired amount

Blend together until smooth and enjoy!

