Rally Against Cancer is John Stoddard Cancer Center’s signature fundraiser. Each year, thousands of patients and families benefit from the funds raised at Rally. UnityPoint Health’s Adam Haselhuhn and Dr. Andrew Nish share the details on this year’s event.

Lance Armstrong is the featured guest on February 12, 2022. Rally starts at 6:00 p.m. at a new location: Veterans Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom.

Get your tickets at stoddardrac.org.