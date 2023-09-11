Fareway Meat and Grocery’s Whitney Hemmer shares the benefits of eating meals as a family. She also shares a yummy recipe to make the meal easy.

Gumbo Joes

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 onion, diced

1 pound ground beef (93% lean)

1 (10.5 ounce) can chicken gumbo soup

4 hamburger buns

Directions

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and ground beef. Saute and crumble ground beef until beef is cooked through and onion is tender, about 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Stir in soup. Simmer until soup as reduced, about 10 minutes.

Serve on buns with desired toppings.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 434 calories; 20 g fat; 7.25 g saturated fat; 79.5 mg cholesterol; 861 mg sodium; 33.75 g carbohydrate; 2.75 g fiber; 6.5 g sugar; 28 g protein

