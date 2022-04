You can make a world of difference for resettled refugee students in Iowa. Kristen Koenig and Alyssa Saunders with the West Des Moines Leadership Academy share how you can help.

A World of Difference is April 26 from 5 to 8 at The Hall in West Des Moines. Come for a night of fun and learning. Money raised will be donated to the West Des Moines Community School Foundation Scholarship Fund for Refugee Students. Donate online at wdmcsfoundation.org