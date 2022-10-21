DMOS Orthopaedic Centers, Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center & UnityPoint Health – Des Moines are proud to announce that the Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center earned both the AAAHC Accreditation for Advanced Ortho Certification and the Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Hip and Knee.

Dr. Paul Butler from Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons and Michelle Eilander from Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center share what this means for patients.

DMOS Orthopaedic Centers has three convenient locations: Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Ankeny. For more information or to make an appointment, call 515-224-1414 or visit their website at dmos.com.