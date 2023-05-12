Lavender is lovely as a color but not always expected as a flavor. Alisa Woods from Sift ‘n Sprinkle shares a delightful recipe to make ahead so you can enjoy the day!

Here’s the recipe!

Lavender concentrate

1 ½ cups water

3 Tablespoons dried lavender

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon pure vanilla extract

pinch of kosher salt

Heat 1 1/2 cups of water in the microwave for 2-3 minutes or until almost boiling. Add the lavender sugar, vanilla and salt and let it steep for 10 minutes. Strain the lavender out. Let it cool to room temperature.

Mascarpone cream

1 ¼ cups cold heavy cream

1 (8-ounce) container cold mascarpone

1 Tablespoon pure vanilla extract

4 large pasteurized egg yolks

½ cup granulated sugar

pinch of kosher salt

If you don’t have pasteurized egg yolks, heat yolks and 2 tablespoons of sugar over a double boiler until they reach 140F. Remove and cool to room temperature.

Whip heavy cream to soft peaks. Add in mascarpone and vanilla and mix until no lumps remain. Pour the mascarpone mixture into a bowl and set aside. In the same mixer, combine cooled yolks and the remaining sugar and a pinch of salt. Whip until light and fluffy, 3-4 minutes. Gently fold the yolk mixture into the mascarpone mixture leaving no ribbons of yolk.

Assembly

26 (around 7.65 ounces or 217 grams) ladyfingers

Spread half of the mascarpone cream in an 8×8 glass pan. Dip ladyfingers quickly in the lavender concentrate, being sure to soak both sides. line the ladyfingers on top of the mascarpone cream in a single layer. You may have to break a few of the cookies to get them to fit. Layer half of the remaining cream on top of the ladyfingers and repeat with a second layer of ladyfingers and then the remaining cream. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 8 hours.

