Cheers to eighty-five years! The first and oldest natural food store in the state of Iowa is celebrating big! Campbell’s Nutrition Urbandale Store Manager Emma Lahodny shares what’s in store for the 85 year anniversary celebration.

It’s Friday, October 7 & Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 5pm at both Campbell’s Nutrition locations. It is located at 4040 University Avenue in Des Moines and 2749 100th Street in Urbandale.

For more information, call 515-277-6351 or visit campbellsnutrition.com.