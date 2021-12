AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State University Athletics Director Jamie Pollard likes to run -- usually on a treadmill to keep in shape. Recently he was running, and something did not feel right, he had a pain in his groin area.

He found a lump on his right testicle after doing a self-exam. He had an ultra-sound and a doctor determined he would need surgery to remove the testicle. Pollard found out right before Thanksgiving that the testicle was positive for cancer. He got the news while riding in the car with his son James, who is a five-time cancer survivor.