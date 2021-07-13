Local businesses support Hunting With Heroes Salute to Veterans Tour

Wyckoff Heating and Cooling has a long history of supporting our troops and veterans and continues to do so by getting involved with the Hunting with Heroes charity. The organization supports the recovery and healing of veterans and wounded warriors.

In 2020, there was a record-breaking number of veterans who reached out for support. That’s why the organization teamed up with local businesses to put on three great Salute to Veterans Races this summer.

Rush Wyckoff shares why Wyckoff Heating and Cooling is one of the proud sponsors of the Hunting With Heroes Salute to Veterans Race series.

Boone Speedway will host a Salute to Veterans Race on Saturday, July 31st. Between all three races in the series, veterans will be provided more than $75,000 in food, gifts and prizes! You can find more information on the Hunting With Heroes Facebook page.