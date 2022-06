A summertime favorite is almost here. Western Gateway Park will be set up and ready to welcome visitors to the Des Moines Arts Festival next week. Artist Jenna Brownlee is excited since this is her first time to be an artist at the Des Moines Arts Festival.

The Des Moines Arts Festival is June 24th through the 26th in Western Gateway Park. Find a full schedule of events at desmoinesartsfestival.org.