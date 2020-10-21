Living History Farms Celebrates 33 Years of Family Halloween

This is the final weekend you can take your kids out for a merry, not scary, family Halloween. The event has been going for 33 years at Living History Farms. Amy Day shares the safety protocols in place for this year’s event.

The fun kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Living History Farms is located in the 11,000 block of Hickman Road in Urbandale.

You can pre-purchase timed tickets at lhf.org. Tickets are $6 for members and $7 for non-members.

If your preferred time is sold out online, tickets are always available at the door at any time!