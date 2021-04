The live racing season starts Friday, April 30th at Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino. It runs through September 25th.

Prairie Meadows is the place to be for the 147th Kentucky Derby. Sip mint juleps, listen to free live music, and enjoy trackside bites. The Track Apron opens at 4 p.m. and live racing kicks off at 6:30 on Saturday, May 1st.

Track Handicapper John Hernandez shares all the fun details.

You can learn more at prairiemeadows.com.