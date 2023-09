Swim safety is so important, especially for young ones. Good news: we’re taking you to school in the pool for year-round lessons. Cassandra Vasquez, from Aqua-Tots Swim School in West Des Moines, shares the programs they offer.

To learn more or to sign up for lessons, you can go online to aqua-tots.com/desmoines or give them a call at 515-612-9400. The school is located at 7125 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines.