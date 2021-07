Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, Founder of Vero Neuropathy and Board Certified in Neuropathy, shares the treatment process for neuropathy and how you know if it will work for you.

A neuropathy consultation at Vero will include a personal consultation, exam, and report of findings. You can visit veroneuropathy.com for more information or call 515-755-PAIN to set up your consultation.