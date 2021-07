The pain, numbness, tingling, and balance problems can be debilitating when you have peripheral neuropathy. Dr. Ole Olson from Central Iowa Neuropathy shares how to learn more about it at an upcoming seminar and get his book “Reversing Neuropathy.”

If you want more information on Central Iowa Neuropathy, you can call 515-505-3700 or visit the website centraliowaneuropathy.com. Central Iowa Neuropathy is located at 210 NE Delaware Ave, Suite 110 in Ankeny.