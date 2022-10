It’s a mall for pets! You can not only shop but learn valuable tips and tricks for your furry friends. Cathy Erickson shares details about the Great Iowa Pet Expo.

The Great Iowa Pet Expo is October 15th and 16th at the Iowa State Fairgrounds 4H Building.

For more information about the Great Iowa Pet Expo, call 515-778-4762 or visit greatiowapetexpo.com.