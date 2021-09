Have your child learn leadership skills while enjoying outdoor activities. You can do both through your local Cub Scout Pack. Eagle Scout Hannah Massey is part of the Inaugural Female Eagle Scout Class and shares how you can join.

Learn more at scoutingiowa.org or by calling 515-266-2135. Mid-Iowa Council, Boy Scouts of America is located at 6123 Scout Trail, Des Moines, IA 50321.