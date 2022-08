Andrew Wenthe, Vice President for External Affairs at Upper Iowa University, shares what the “Peacock Promise” is and what they are giving away at the Iowa State Fair.

Learn more about the Peacock Promise at uiu.edu/peacock-promise.

Be sure to visit Upper Iowa University at booth 663 in the Varied Industries Building while you are at the Iowa State Fair! For more information, call at 563-425-5200 or go online to uiu.edu.