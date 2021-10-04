Lanterns on the lake for breast cancer awareness

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

October is here, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Wanda Barkdoll and Marcia Munger with Bras for the Cause explain what Lanterns on the Lake is and how you can support Bras for the Cause.

Learn more at brasforthecause.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News