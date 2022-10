Get your gal pals together for a Fall Fashion Ladies’ Night. Christy Christensen from Scheels shares the styles you will find in store.

Fall Fashion Ladies’ Night is October 9th from 6:30pm to 9pm at the Scheels in Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines. Tickets are $10 and you get a $10 Scheels gift card at the event. Ticket sales will be donated to Wildwood Hills Ranch of Iowa.

Learn more at scheels.com.