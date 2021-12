ATLANTIC, Iowa -- Late afternoon on Wednesday Cass County was under a tornado warning. Jim Pellett and wife Nancy were on their farm north of Atlantic. The storms did not look too threatening as they watched from the window of their home.

"Nancy convinced me to go down the basement into our safe room down there and we know more and gotten down there and it did it and it just seemed like a big smack," said Pellett. "I couldn’t believe the way it felt when it sucked the air up and then was heard glass breaking and trees snapping and that was about it was pretty much over in probably two or three minutes."