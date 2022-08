There are times when events in our lives require us to take legal action, but is there a time limit on certain situations? Attorney Kim Baer from Baer Law Office helps navigate the system.

You can learn more about the services offered at Baer Law Office by going online to baerlawoffice.com.

If you have questions or you would like to schedule an appointment, call 515-279-2000. Baer Law Office is located at 838 5th Avenue in Des Moines.