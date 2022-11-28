It is the most wonderful time of the year for music! The Civic Music Association is kicking off the holiday season.

Brian Coyle, the Executive Director of the Civic Music Association, shares details of Cantus: Carols of our Time. It is December 2 at 7:30 PM at Sheslow Auditorium on Drake University’s campus, which is located at 2507 University Ave in Des Moines.

To learn more about the civic music association and to purchase tickets to this and upcoming events, call 515-280-4020 or go online to civicmusic.org.