Mackenzy’s Little Miracles formed in memory of Mackenzy Larson, who died of cancer in 2019 at 17 years of age.

Rodney and Lodi Larson shares why they formed this in Mackenzy’s memory and how the money raised this year will benefit a young father who suffered a brain aneurysm.

Kenzy’s 3rd Annual Charity Bowl is Sunday, October 17th at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines. Sign up by calling Bowlerama Lanes at 515-285-2811.