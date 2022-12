Jolly Holiday Lights is back helping make wishes come true through the end of the year. Sara Kurovski, CEO/President of Make-a-Wish Iowa and Dr. Ben Reinking, Pediatric Cardiologist, share how it’s making a difference in young patients.

Jolly Holiday Lights is open through January 1st from 5:30 to 10 at the Adventureland Park Campgrounds in Altoona. For more information visit jollyholidaylights.org.

Learn more about Make-a-Wish Iowa at wish.org/iowa.