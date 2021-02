New research shows about 40% of Americans have not yet firmly decided whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and only 60% of the overall population feels confident they have enough information to guide their decision-making process.

That’s why the Ad Council and the Covid Collaborative are teaming up to launch a major campaign to focus on vaccine education. Dr. Ernest Grant and Heidi Arthur share details of the It’s Up to You campaign.

You can learn more at getvaccineanswers.org.