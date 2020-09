Dr. Douglas Hoisington with ENT Clinic of Iowa says this is a rough season for allergy sufferers. He explains what you can do about it and how an ENT can help.

ENT Clinic of Iowa, P.C. is located at 2600 Westown Parkway, Ste. 360 in West Des Moines. You can call 1-800-726-8088 for an appointment or go to entclinicofiowa.com for more information.