iTech Gurus Offers In Person Customer Service for Apple Products

We all depend on our phones and devices. iTech Gurus is a convenient way to get your Apple products fixed with in person customer service.

Owner Nick Steinbeck and Sales Manager Brad Martin share what types of problems they’re seeing as people work from home and how iTech Gurus can help.

iTech Gurus has two locations. It opened the Urbandale location at 8475 Hickman Road in 2019. The original location is in Cedar Falls. You can reach the metro store by calling (515) 897-0006. You can find more information at itechgurus.com.