Daniel Fandeh was born in Liberia in 1993 during the height of the civil war. He moved to Des Moines with his family in 2004. He struggled at first to read and write, but he went on to graduate high school and college, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Grand View University.

He started Helping Hand to help people in Liberia and Iowa. You can learn more about volunteering and becoming a sponsor at helpinghandafrica.org.