It’s a night of empowerment that’s all about celebrating unity and inclusion at the Iowa Wolves Game.

Krista Smith, Director of Unified Programs at Special Olympics of Iowa, Jo Christine Miles, Director of Principal Foundation and Community Relations, and Chip Albright, Vice President of Iowa Wolves, share the details ahead of the Iowa Wolves game.

You can get ticket and auction information for Disability Empowerment Night when the Wolves take on the Cleveland Charge at iawolves.com.

Enter to win eight sideline plus tickets for Dec 2023-March 2023 and Luke Garza Bobblehead.