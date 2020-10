The Iowa Donor Network’s first-ever Virtual Green 5k is Saturday, October 10th. Donor Mom Jeanine Schwarte shares the story of her daughter Amanda Wilken, who died in a car accident in 2018, and why she participates in the Green 5k.

It’s virtual this year, so you can do it wherever you are. There will be live and interactive virtual opening ceremonies starting at 10 a.m. You can sign up on the Iowa Donor Network’s website.