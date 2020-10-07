Iowa Corn Clears Up Confusion at the Pump

Iowa Corn helps clear up confusion at the pump, specifically on ethanol blended fuel. More than 95 percent of all fuel sold in the United States is Super Unleaded, or E-10, which is 10 percent ethanol blended fuel.

Ethanol is made from corn right here in Iowa. Iowa is the top ethanol producing state with nearly 45 percent of Iowa’s corn crop going into ethanol production. Shannon Textor with Iowa Corn explains.

If you’d like to become a member of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, you can call (515) 225-9242. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.