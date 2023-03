Summer is knocking on our doors and it’s time to plan exactly what your kids and grandkids are going to be doing during that time off from school. April Samp with Sylvan Learning shares how to use the summer to invest in education.

Sylvan Learning of Iowa has locations in Johnston, Ames, Hiawatha, and Coralville. You can learn more and sign up your kids by calling 515-867-8000 or going online to sylvanlearning.com.