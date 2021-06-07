Integrative Family Medicine offers IV nutrition and hydration

Intravenous therapy is a safe and effective way of delivering nutrients to the body. Through IV therapy, patients can receive these nutrients faster and at higher concentrations than would normally be achieved with oral supplementation. It’s a great way to manage symptoms from many conditions, and there are different therapies tailored specifically to the outcomes you want to achieve.

Kara Pohren shares details about the IV nutrition and hydration services offered at Integrative Family Medicine.

You can learn more about integrativemediowa.com or call 515-226-3415. Integrative Family Medicine is located at 75 S. 50th Street, suite 600 in West Des Moines.