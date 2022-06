Dr. Dana Danley, a physician with the Broadlawns Family Health Center, shares the importance of getting regular health care checkups.

Dr. Danley also talks about how Broadlawns is piloting a new Prescription Produce program in tandem with Iowa Healthiest State.

Broadlawns Family Health Center is located at 1761 Hickman Road in Des Moines. Call to make an appointment at 515-282-2334 or visit the website at broadlawns.org.