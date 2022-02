February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Dr. Juliane Winters from Broadlawns Dental Clinic shares when children should start seeing a dentist and why it’s especially important for expectant mothers to visit the dentist. Broadlawns collaborates with Count the Kicks to get out the word.

