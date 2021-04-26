April is National Donate Life Month, which encourages people to register to donate organs, including eyes. Dr. Matthew Rauen from Wolfe Eye Clinic is here to talk about how organ donation is key to helping patients who need corneal transplants.
You can call 833-474-5850 to set up your appointment at Wolfe Eye Clinic. You’ll find more information at wolfeeyeclinic.com.
Importance of Being a Cornea Donor
April is National Donate Life Month, which encourages people to register to donate organs, including eyes. Dr. Matthew Rauen from Wolfe Eye Clinic is here to talk about how organ donation is key to helping patients who need corneal transplants.