It’s a big goal, and you can help meet the challenge to fight hunger with Hy-Vee and Feeding America. Dawn Buzynski, Assistant Vice President of Communications for Hy-Vee, shares details for the 100 Million Meals Challenge.

The Hy-Vee 100 Million Meals Challenge is now underway. Round up at the register or donate online at feedingamerica.org/hy-vee. Money goes to food banks in your community.