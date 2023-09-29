Finance isn’t his only specialty. He can throwdown in the kitchen too! Eric Peterson shares how to make a delicious Hawaiian Plate. Here are two of his recipes!
Huli Huli Chicken (4-6 servings)
- 3 ½ – 4 pounds bone-in, skin on chicken pieces
- Grapeseed or canola oil, for brushing the grill grate
Sauce:
- ½ cup ketchup
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ½ cup packed light or dark brown sugar
- ¼ cup rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar
- Teaspoon of minced ginger
- Tablespoon of minced garlic
- Small can of pineapple juice
Hawaiian Mac & Cheese
- 1 pound macaroni
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 carrots shredded
- ¼ cup onion shredded (optional)
- 2 ½ cups mayonnaise – Best Foods or Hellman’s (no substitutes!)
- ¼ cup milk
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- Koscher salt and pepper to taste