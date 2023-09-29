Finance isn’t his only specialty. He can throwdown in the kitchen too! Eric Peterson shares how to make a delicious Hawaiian Plate. Here are two of his recipes!

Huli Huli Chicken (4-6 servings)

  • 3 ½ – 4 pounds bone-in, skin on chicken pieces
  • Grapeseed or canola oil, for brushing the grill grate

Sauce:

  • ½ cup ketchup
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • ½ cup packed light or dark brown sugar
  • ¼ cup rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar
  • Teaspoon of minced ginger
  • Tablespoon of minced garlic
  • Small can of pineapple juice

Hawaiian Mac & Cheese

  • 1 pound macaroni
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 carrots shredded
  • ¼ cup onion shredded (optional)
  • 2 ½ cups mayonnaise – Best Foods or Hellman’s (no substitutes!)
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • Koscher salt and pepper to taste