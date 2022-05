Allergy season is in full swing, and that’s just one of the issues an ENT physician can help with.

Dr. Matt Brown from Broadlawns Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic shares the scope of services offered and how he followed in his father’s footsteps with the specialty.

Broadlawns Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic is located at 1801 Hickman Road in Des Moines. Call to make an appointment at 515-282-7750 or visit the website at broadlawns.org.