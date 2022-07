A pain in your foot or ankle can be more than just a hassle. You might need surgery.

Dr. Mica Murdoch, a Foot and Ankle Surgeon at Broadlawns Medical Center, explains common conditions of why you would need to see a foot and ankle surgeon.

Broadlawns Medical Center is located at 1801 Hickman Road in Des Moines. Call to make an appointment at 515-282-7750 or visit the website at broadlawns.org.