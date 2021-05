Six major agriculture groups want action and discussion on the state of cattle markets. With a growing spread of packer margins and producer prices, the group of organizations want to improve cattle transparency. The group includes the American Farm Bureau, the National Farmers Union, and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall calls the meeting an unprecedented event. He says they talked about three major areas of concern: packer capacity and concentration, price transparency and discovery and market oversight. He says the Packers and Stockyards Act needs to be enforced. Ultimately he hopes for more talks..