Hot Topics with Taylor

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
The Future of Iowa
Hispanic Heritage Month
Return To Learn
Pass or Fail
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
Joe Morgan, Driving Force of Big Red Machine, Dies at 77
Top Stories
John McCain’s Mother, a Maverick in Her Own Way, Dies at 108
Hawkeyes-Huskers Football Game to be Day After Thanksgiving
Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Posts
IDPH: 100,000+ Iowans Have Tested Positive for COVID-19; 4 More Deaths and 432 New Cases Reported
Politics
Iowa Voter Guide
Axne Young Debate
Ernst Greenfield Debate
Ask the Candidates
Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll
Insiders
Top Stories
First day of Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett concludes
Video
Top Stories
Mayor Cownie Urges Trump Campaign to ‘Do the Right Thing’ for COVID-19 Safety During President’s Rally
Top Stories
Senators Weigh COVID Risk for Barrett Supreme Court Hearing
Senator Ernst Hoping Iowans Steer Her Into Victory Lane
Video
Secretary Pate Warns of ‘bad actors’ Trying to Undermine Confidence in the Election
Video
Amy Coney Barrett vows to follow law, not ‘own preferences’
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Senior Sports Spotlight
Top Stories
Joe Morgan, Driving Force of Big Red Machine, Dies at 77
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? Halloween
Video
Top Stories
FACEOFF: Carlisle Soccer, Rubley Ineligible, Ellis Drafted, Fans at Hilton, Iowa-Gonzaga
Video
I THINK: Cyclones on Top, Control their Own Destiny
Video
Murphy’s Law: Evaluating High School Football Season During Pandemic
Video
Lakers Beat Heat to Claim 17th NBA Championship
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
On WHO 13
Live Streaming
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Hot Topics with Taylor
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Oct 12, 2020 / 12:40 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2020 / 12:40 PM CDT
Taylor Musgrove shares what is trending in entertainment news.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Weather
IDPH: 100,000+ Iowans Have Tested Positive for COVID-19; 4 More Deaths and 432 New Cases Reported
First day of Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett concludes
Video
Cigarette Likely Sparked Massive Fire at Story County Farm
Video
Man Dies After Losing Control of Motorcycle in Fort Dodge
Hawkeyes-Huskers Football Game to be Day After Thanksgiving
What’s Bugging Andy? Halloween
Video
Latest News
Joe Morgan, Driving Force of Big Red Machine, Dies at 77
John McCain’s Mother, a Maverick in Her Own Way, Dies at 108
Hawkeyes-Huskers Football Game to be Day After Thanksgiving
Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Posts
IDPH: 100,000+ Iowans Have Tested Positive for COVID-19; 4 More Deaths and 432 New Cases Reported
Man Dies After Losing Control of Motorcycle in Fort Dodge
More News