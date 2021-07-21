Hot Topics with Taylor

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
BestReviews
Top Stories
Urbandale gymnasium closing after decades of training
Video
Tokyo 2020: Justin Surrency talks about his arrival in Japan and what’s to come in the Olympics
Video
FBI, local agencies conduct early-morning raids in Polk County in large-scale drug investigation
Iowa Lottery sees record-breaking ticket sales with a few weeks left in its fiscal year
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
Top Stories
Tokyo 2020: Justin Surrency talks about his arrival in Japan and what’s to come in the Olympics
Video
Top Stories
US falls to Sweden 3-0 in women’s soccer stunner at Olympics
Top Stories
Brisbane, Australia picked to host 2032 Olympics; no other countries bid
Giannis scores 50 and Bucks beat Suns 105-98 to win NBA Finals
US women shut out the noise in quest for 5th gold medal
Drake University Olympian talks of school’s support & training for her track dreams
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Hot Topics with Taylor
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Jul 21, 2021 / 12:44 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 21, 2021 / 12:44 PM CDT
WHO 13’s Taylor Musgrove shares the hot topics this week.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
FBI, local agencies conduct early-morning raids in Polk County in large-scale drug investigation
Urbandale gymnasium closing after decades of training
Video
Weather
Iowans could soon face evictions with federal moratorium set to expire July 31
Video
US falls to Sweden 3-0 in women’s soccer stunner at Olympics
Iowa Lottery sees record-breaking ticket sales with a few weeks left in its fiscal year
Video
Woman extricated after being injured in crash near Living History Farms
Video
Latest News
Urbandale gymnasium closing after decades of training
Tokyo 2020: Justin Surrency talks about his arrival in Japan and what’s to come in the Olympics
Video
FBI, local agencies conduct early-morning raids in Polk County in large-scale drug investigation
Iowa Lottery sees record-breaking ticket sales with a few weeks left in its fiscal year
Video
Improvements seen in teen critically injured in Adventureland accident that killed his brother
Video
US falls to Sweden 3-0 in women’s soccer stunner at Olympics
More News