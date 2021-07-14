Hot Topics with Taylor

IOWA -- The man convicted of the murder of Mollie Tibbetts will not be sentenced on Thursday as the state considers new motions filed by the defense. Cristhian Rivera was convicted of First Degree Murder on May 28th. The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possiblity of parole in Iowa.

Rivera was scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday morning, but on Wednesday that hearing was postponed as the state considers pre-sentencing motions filed by the defense. On Monday, Rivera's attorneys requested a new trial, claiming that a new witness had come forward with information that could prove Rivera's innocence. The judge will consider a motion on that request on Thursday. A new sentencing date hasn't been set.