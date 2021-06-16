Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Coronavirus
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Clear The Shelters
Honoring Black History
First Responder Appreciation
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
BestReviews
Video Game News
Top Stories
LIVE: Biden holds press conference after Putin talks
Live
Top Stories
Iowa man charged with killing family blamed masked intruder
Fort Dodge woman dead after truck hits recumbent bike
Latest numbers from IDPH on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations
Trainer weighs in on Olympian diets after Shelby Houlihan banned
Video
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Olympic swim trials providing economic boost to Omaha economy
Video
Top Stories
Tainted burrito led to four year ban, record holding runner says
Excitement for Tokyo builds at U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha
Video
Murphy’s Law: College Football Playoff Must Make One Change
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? Beer Finally Arrives at Kinnick Stadium
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Hot Topics with Taylor
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Jun 16, 2021 / 12:20 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 16, 2021 / 12:20 PM CDT
WHO 13’s Taylor Musgrove shares this week’s hot topics.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Enter to win a $250 gift card to Bentley Ridge Tree Farm
Iowa man charged with killing family blamed masked intruder
Trainer weighs in on Olympian diets after Shelby Houlihan banned
Video
Fort Dodge woman dead after truck hits recumbent bike
UPDATE: Amber Alert for 5-year-old Abel Keil canceled
Weather
Iowa man charged in shooting deaths of his parents, sister
Latest News
LIVE: Biden holds press conference after Putin talks
Live
Iowa man charged with killing family blamed masked intruder
Fort Dodge woman dead after truck hits recumbent bike
Latest numbers from IDPH on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations
Trainer weighs in on Olympian diets after Shelby Houlihan banned
Video
DNR: Derecho caused long-lasting damage to Iowa’s ecosystem, more than 4 million trees destroyed
Video
More News