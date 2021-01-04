Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Coronavirus
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
Veteran’s Voices
Continuing the Conversation
The Future of Iowa
Return To Learn
Video Game News
Hidden History
Top Stories
Iowa Rises to #5 in AP Poll; Gonzaga Remains #1
Top Stories
Third Stimulus Checks: Are $2,000 Payments Still Possible in 2021?
NCAA 2021 Men’s Basketball Tourney to be Held Entirely in Indiana
IDPH: 46 More COVID-19 Deaths, 601 New Cases Reported
Axne, Feenstra on Further COVID-19 Stimulus Packages
Video
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Iowa Rises to #5 in AP Poll; Gonzaga Remains #1
Top Stories
NCAA 2021 Men’s Basketball Tourney to be Held Entirely in Indiana
Top Stories
Cyclone Fans Excited About Team’s Future Following 2021 Fiesta Bowl Victory
Video
I Think: College Football, We Made it, Time for Playoff Changes
Video
I Think, Freund Edition: Covering This College Football Season
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? No Fans in the Stands
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
On WHO 13
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
WHO 13 Holiday Hope Drive
Holiday Mortgage Miracle
WHO 13 Covid Relief Drive for Schools
Live Streaming
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Hot Topics with Taylor
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Jan 4, 2021 / 12:02 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2021 / 12:02 PM CST
WHO 13’s Taylor Musgrove talks trending topics.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Weather
Extraordinary Warning to Trump by All 10 Living Former Secretaries of Defense
IDPH: 46 More COVID-19 Deaths, 601 New Cases Reported
Axne, Feenstra on Further COVID-19 Stimulus Packages
Video
NCAA 2021 Men’s Basketball Tourney to be Held Entirely in Indiana
Police Identify Woman Killed at Sioux City New Year’s Party
Video
Iowa Rises to #5 in AP Poll; Gonzaga Remains #1
Latest News
Iowa Rises to #5 in AP Poll; Gonzaga Remains #1
Third Stimulus Checks: Are $2,000 Payments Still Possible in 2021?
NCAA 2021 Men’s Basketball Tourney to be Held Entirely in Indiana
IDPH: 46 More COVID-19 Deaths, 601 New Cases Reported
Axne, Feenstra on Further COVID-19 Stimulus Packages
Video
Iowans Encouraged to Volunteer in the New Year
Video
More News