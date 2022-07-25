Dillon McHugh, Lead Supported Community Living Supervisor for ChildServe, shares how the 16 ChildServe Homes in Central Iowa provide support for independent living of those five through 30 with intellectual disabilities and special healthcare needs.

Resident Assistant and CMA Willy Tirop shows how they started a garden at a home in Ankeny. Jackson Lehman and Danilo Hartley share what they have learned working in the garden.

For more information on ChildServe and the programs at their homes, visit their website at childserve.org.