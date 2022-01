JOHNSTON, IOWA -- The first round of federal COVID-19 relief dollars came to the Iowa Department of Education in May of 2020. The dollars were provided through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). In total there have been three rounds of funding made available for public schools to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The school districts were able to apply it how they see fit.

The Johnston Community School District received $325,927 in May of 2020, $1,034,071 in January 2021 and $2,322,376 in July 2021. All the records of how the school district are available on the website's finance page.